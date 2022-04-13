      Weather Alert

Bolingbrook Mall Gets New Owners And Village Gets New Bakery With Famous Pink Boxes

Apr 13, 2022 @ 11:00am
Promenade Mall Bolingbrook/md

The Promenade Mall in Bolingbrook has been sold to a Chicago firm, M&J Wilkow. Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta says the firm has new ideas to make the mall a destination place. Mayor Basta says the firm has “great ideas to bring families to the area to eat, play and shop.”

Meanwhile fans of a cookie that comes in pink packaging will be coming to Bolingbrook.

Crumbl Cookie is expected to open along Boughton Road this year. Crumbl Cookie first opened in Utah in 2017 and has grown with over 300 locations across the country of Illinois has nearly over a dozen. Each cookie if bought individually or by half a dozen are packaged in a pink boxes.

Popular Posts
New Phase Of Weber Road Reconstruction To Cause Delays, Headaches
Joliet Woman Arrested After Extensive Drug Investigation
Skeletal remains discovered in Joliet identified as an animal
Two Men Arrested for Burglary of Joliet Bar and Grill
Joliet Man Grateful To Someone He's Never Met Before
Connect With Us Listen To Us On