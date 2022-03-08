Bolingbrook Man Accused Of Breaking Into Homes And Record People Sleeping

A Bolingbrook man is being held on half million dollars bond for breaking into homes and recording people sleeping. The spine-chilling incidents occurred at least 5 times between August of 2021 and February of this year. Twenty-eight year old Zacharie Brown, from the 200 block of Waterman in Bolingbrook would enter victim’s homes and record people while they were sleeping. In one incident Brown lifted a blanket to expose a sleeping male.
He was caught in February. According to a statement by Bolingbrook Police, on February 22nd, 2022 at approximately 4:30 am, officers were in the 100 block of Delmar conducting foot patrol and surveillance due to a previous incident on February 17th, 2022. On February 17th, 2022 at 3:03 am, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Delmar after a subject attempted to enter an open window to a home. A resident saw the subject and the subject fled upon being noticed. Bolingbrook Investigations were able to ascertain a suspect in the case based on a similar incident in December of 2021.
While on foot patrol the officers observed the suspect’s vehicle parked on the street and saw the subject approaching the same home as the February 17th, 2022 incident. Officers attempted to stop the subject who was able to get to his vehicle and he quickly fled the scene.
Additional officers in the area were able to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle. Brown was arrested. After in depth follow ups by the Investigations Division, Brown was positively linked to four additional incidents, some of which were never reported to the police department at the time of occurrence. The incidents occurred in August, October, and December of 2021.
Brown was charged with 4 counts of Residential Burglary, 4 counts of Unauthorized Video Recording, 4 counts of Criminal Trespass to Residence, and 3 counts of Attempted Criminal Sexual Abuse.