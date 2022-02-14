Bolingbrook Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Dog

A 40-year-old Bolingbrook man has been arrested after allegedly shooting and killing a dog. It was on February 12th at approximately 11:30pm that Bolingbrook Police were called to a house in the 200 block of Creekside Drive for a reported domestic disturbance. Officers were told that a male inside the residence was possibly armed with a gun and that a dog inside the residence had been shot. Officers knocked and called inside the residence numerous times without a response. Eventually authorities had to make entry into the residence. Upon entry, numerous individuals were located inside the residence as well as a deceased dog with an apparent gunshot wound. 40-year-old David Saldana, of Bolingbrook was arrested and was charged with numerous offenses including reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, child endangerment and cruelty to animals. He was then taken to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.