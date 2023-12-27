Bolingbrook Man Arrested On Christmas Eve After Domestic Dispute Results in Felony Arrest

On December 24th around 12:44 pm, Bolingbrook Police Officers responded to the 200 block of Sioux Drive near Boughton Road and Schmidt Road for a domestic trouble involving a gun. The offender, Chase N. Huffman, had fled the area prior to the arrival of responding officers. It was learned that Huffman allegedly pointed a gun at the victim after a child custody dispute. Officers located Huffman walking toward his residence where he was detained and identified by the victim.

The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office approved the above listed charges and Huffman was subsequently transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

Investigators obtained information that the gun utilized in the incident was discarded into an area pond. The pond was searched on today’s date, but no evidence was recovered.

Huffman was remanded today after a detention hearing in the Will County Circuit Court.

