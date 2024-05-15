Bolingbrook Man Charged In Move Over Law After ISP Trooper Car Hit

An Illinois State Police trooper is recovering following a crash on I-55 in Will County. Authorities say the trooper’s stationary squad car was hit by a Toyota Corolla Monday night north of Route 59. The ISP squad car was parked on the right shoulder on Interstate 55 northbound near milepost 252, north of Route 59, with emergency lights activated, handling a traffic crash. The trooper was sitting inside of the squad car with his seatbelt fastened when his squad car was struck by a gray Toyota Corolla. The trooper was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Corolla, 31-year-old Asante Williams of Bolingbrook, was cited for the Move Over Law, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident and Improper Lane Usage.

Already in 2024, ISP has suffered 15 Move Over Law-related crashes with seven troopers injured. In 2023, ISP had 21 Move Over Law-related crashes with seven troopers injured and suffered 25 crashes in 2022, leaving 13 troopers injured. ISP reminds the public that the Move Over Law, also known as “Scott’s Law,” requires all drivers to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with its emergency or hazard lights activated.

A person who violates the Move Over Law faces a fine of no less than $250 and no more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years. Additional information can be found at the following link: https://isp.maps.arcgis.com/ apps/dashboards/ 340d57cd956c453da2de25af804c26 8d.