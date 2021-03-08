Bolingbrook Man Dies Following Car Crash
The Will County Coroner reporting the death of a Bolingbrook man following at crash on Sunday, March 7th. Twenty-Six year old Raul Toledo of Bolingbrook was pronounced deceased at 5:30am at 119th Street, one quarter mile West of Plainfield-Naperville Rd. in Wheatland Township.
Mr. Toledo was the driver of a vehicle that was involved in a single vehicle crash. The Will County Sheriff Police is investigating the incident. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, March 8th. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending autopsy, police, and toxicological reports.