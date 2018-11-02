Bolingbrook Man Exposes Himself To Lyft Driver

A female Lyft driver was allegedly subjected to an indecent exposure. It was on October 31, Illinois State Police District 5 responded to a 911 call from a Lyft driver on I-55 near Weber Road. The Lyft driver reported that after she picked up a fare at Joliet Junior College, the fare removed his pants and began speaking obscenities to her as he exposed himself. Illinois State Police Zone 3 investigations, in conjunction with the Joliet Junior College Police Department, were able to identify the suspect as Valentino D. Rivera. He’s 19 years of age and from Bolingbrook. On November 1, Rivera was arrested at Joliet Junior College without incident. Rivera was charged with Indecent Exposure, posted bond, and was released pending court proceedings.