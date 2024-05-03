Bolingbrook Man Guilty Of Child Pornography

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow announces that 52-year old Jose Ramon Cervantes-Diaz of Bolingbrook was found guilty yesterday of three counts of Child Pornography (a Class 2 felony), following a bench trial before Circuit Judge Carmen Goodman. Sentencing is scheduled for July 17.

In July 2021, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Chicago received information concerning an individual in the Chicago area who had accessed a secure messaging platform involved in the sharing of child pornography. The investigation revealed that one of the users in the group chat had a username of “Jose” and that the subscriber with that telephone number was Jose Cervantes-Diaz. On September 15, 2021, HSI agents met with Cervantes-Diaz at his residence in Bolingbrook. The defendant admitted that he had been in chatrooms where child pornography files were shared but told investigators he had only viewed them. On 09/21/2021, investigators

conducted a forensic analysis of the cell phone and files of child pornography involving girls under the age of 13 engaging in sexual acts with adults and animals were recovered.

Cervantes-Diaz is eligible for a sentence of probation or between three and seven years to be served at 50 percent.