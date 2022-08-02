      Weather Alert

Bolingbrook Man Dies After Stabbing

Aug 1, 2022 @ 11:00pm

A 25-year-old Bolingbrook man died Monday after being stabbed in what police described as a domestic situation. On Monday afternoon, at 2:23 pm, Bolingbrook Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Woodcreek Drive for a domestic disturbance. Shortly after arriving, authorities learned that a 25-year-old male had been stabbed in the chest. The alleged female offender in the incident was also on the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition but later succumbed to their injuries. The alleged perpetrator was taken into custody without incident. The incident is currently under investigation.

