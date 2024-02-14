Bolingbrook Man Sentenced For 2017 Fatal Stabbing of Stepson

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow has announced that Harold Robinson, 57, of Bolingbrook, was sentenced yesterday by Circuit Court Judge Carmen Goodman to 28 years in prison for the stabbing death of his stepson in 2017. Robinson was found guilty of Second Degree Murder (a Class 1 Felony) following a bench trial that concluded November 28, 2023, with a finding that the mitigating circumstance of sudden and intense passion resulting from a serious provocation was present.

On June 4, 2017, the victim came to do laundry at the house on the 500 block of Jordan Way in Bolingbrook where Robinson lived along with the victim’s cousin. When the victim took his clothing to the washing machine in the basement, Robinson was already downstairs. The two got into an argument, after which the victim then went upstairs and Robinson went outside. After Robinson came back inside, he went into the kitchen and back downstairs. The victim then went back to the basement to check on the laundry.

The victim’s cousin, who lived with Robinson and his wife, then heard noise in the basement and went downstairs. He saw the victim on the floor clutching his chest and Robinson holding a knife. Robinson stabbed the victim again near the stairs. The victim then ran up the basement stairs, followed by Robinson who chased the victim around the family room. The victim exited the house and ran across the street along with his cousin while Robinson continued following. After reaching a neighbor’s house, they called 911. When officers arrived, they observed blood in the basement, up the stars to the main floor, and into the living room. The stepson later died of his injuries.

“Robinson snuffed out the life of his stepson, a young man in his early twenties with his life ahead of him,” Glasgow said. “The sanctity of human life is the cornerstone of our civilized society.”

Robinson’s sentence will be served at 50 percent. He will receive 2444 days credit for time served and will also serve three years mandatory supervised release.

Glasgow thanked Assistant State’s Attorneys Mark Fleszewski, Amanda Tasker, and Jonathon Sakellaropoulos, Victim Witness Services Director Nichole Pasteris, Administrative Professionals Traci Knutson and Sharon Monson, and the Bolingbrook Police Department for their hard work in this matter.