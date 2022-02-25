      Weather Alert

Bolingbrook Man Sentenced to 31 Years in Prison for Sexual Abuse of 11-Year-Old Girl

Feb 24, 2022 @ 8:42pm

A 28-year-old Bolingbrook man was sentenced on Thursday for aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Harry Carr was sentenced to 31 years in prison for the abuse of an 11-year-old girl while living in the girl’s home with her wheelchair-bound mother back in 2012. In September 2012, the victim had attempted suicide and the mother found a note in the girl’s purse discussing her sexual activities with Carr, who was 19 years old at the time. Carr had sexually assaulted the girl numerous times on the second floor of the girl’s home, while the girl’s mother was confined to a wheelchair on the first floor.

Judge Sarah Jones had found Carr guilty on of two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault, a Class X felony, and three counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, a Class 2 felony, following a bench trial.

