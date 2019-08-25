Bolingbrook Man Shot to Death in Front of His Home
Bolingbrook Police car/md
A 23 year old man was found on the street in the 300 block of Ottawa St. with multiple gunshot wounds at approximately 12:30 am on Saturday morning. The victim was transported to an area hospital, however he died from his injuries at 5:16 am.
Bolingbrook police report that this residence was the target of a shooting in October of 2018 when someone fired 4 shots into the home where no one was injured.
Witness’ say that they saw a subject running from the scene of the current shooting shortly before police arrived. Authorities believe this is an isolated incident and are asking anyone with information to call Bolingbrook Crimestoppers at 630-378-4772.