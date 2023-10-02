Bolingbrook Man Tased By Police, Later Dies

A Bolingbrook has died following a struggle with police and being tased by officers to subdue him.

It was on September 30th at 6:57 pm, Bolingbrook Police were requested to a residence on the 300 block of Lakeview Circle for a 41-year-old man having a diabetic reaction. It was further reported that the man suffered from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. Upon arrival of paramedics and police, the man began to physically fight with officers and paramedics and a taser was deployed. The Will County Coroner’s officer identified the man as 41 year old John Taylor, of the 300 block of Lakeview Circle, was eventually subdued and transported to the Bolingbrook hospital where he later died.

The Illinois State Police were immediately notified upon Taylor’s death and are handling the investigation.