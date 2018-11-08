Domestic Violence Ends in Murder-Suicide in Bolingbrook
By Monica DeSantis
|
Nov 8, 2018 @ 8:24 AM

A domestic violence incident in Bolingbrook on Thursday ended in a murder-suicide. It was 7:49 a.m. that Bolingbrook Police were called to the 200 block of Douglass Way in regards to a reports of domestic violence and an armed subject with a handgun. Police have said that 44-year-old Plainfield man shot the victim before shooting himself. The man died on scene from his injuries. The victim’s name is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

 

