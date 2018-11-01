Bolingbrook Park District Wants You To Vote “Yes” On Referendum

Bolingbrook residents will have one referendum on the ballot this Tuesday. Bolingbrook Park District executive director Ron Oestreich says the 14-million dollar bond over the next 20 years will go toward improving 21 playgrounds, pathway connections, Acquatic Complex and Pelican Harbor Lazy River center island. But regardless of the vote, Osestreich tells WJOL that property taxes will go down.

Connecting pathways from the west to the east side of Bolingbrook will be one of the improvements. Near Weber Road, the district will connect Bradford Park to Drafke Park linking the west and east side.

Twenty-five miles of trails will be paved to include parking lots and more. Improving the Bolingbrook Recreation and Aquatic Complex to include two additional meeting/programs rooms and locker room improvements. If residents approve the 14-million dollar bond, taxes will go down by approximately 39-dollars, but if residents do not approve the park district referendum, taxes will go down on average of 58-dollars.