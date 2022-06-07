Bolingbrook Police Activity- Area of I-55 and Route 53

Bolingbrook Police officers responded to area of I-55 and Route 53 to assist other police agencies on Monday, June 6th at about 1 pm. Officers were attempting to stop residential burglary suspects from another jurisdiction.
The offenders were followed while travelling south on I-55 and exited the highway southbound on S. Bolingbrook Drive. Bolingbrook Officers were requested to assist and responded to the area. Upon arrival officers observed the suspects had exited their vehicle and were on foot. A foot pursuit ensued with the suspects quickly apprehended.
There were no reported injuries to anyone involved in this incident. The incident is under investigation with pending charges in multiple jurisdictions.