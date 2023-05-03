Bolingbrook Police: Attempted Vehicular Hijacking Leads to Arrest

On May 1, 2023, at 10:14 p.m. Bolingbrook Police Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Woodcreek Drive for a report of an Attempted Vehicular Hijacking involving the Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. Responding officers canvassed the immediate area and confirmed that there were no reported injuries. The investigation led Bolingbrook Detectives to a nearby apartment where it was believed the offender had fled.

With the assistance of the United States Marshals Service – Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, 23-year-old Deshaun Cockream was later taken into custody without incident on warrant charges related to a March 27th Armed Robbery. Further investigation revealed evidence linking Cockream to additional open investigations.

Cockream was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility. Cockream’s bond for the March 27th Armed Robbery is $250,000.00 with 10% to apply.

The May 1st incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at 630-226-8620 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772. A tip may also be submitted at bolingbrookcrimestoppers.org or by using the mobile P3 Tips app. All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, a cash reward may be issued.

If anyone has any other felony crime or safety related information or the location of an offender with a felony warrant, contact Crime Stoppers.

Bolingbrook Police press release