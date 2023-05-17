Bolingbrook Police Department Joins Illinois ‘Click It or Ticket’ Campaign to Save Lives

The Bolingbrook Police Department is stepping up enforcement for the Memorial Day “Click It or Ticket” campaign that will run May 19-30 and remind motorists to buckle up for safety. “Click It or Ticket” leverages education and enforcement to save lives.

Seat belts have proven to be lifesaving in the event of a crash. Unfortunately, many still don’t buckle up. Worse yet, not wearing a seat belt is a habit that can be passed on to younger generations who follow the example set by their elders.

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, a popular time for traveling to visit family and friends. Whether you are traveling down the block or across the country, make sure you buckle up every time. Wearing a seat belt can reduce the risk of fatal injury by 45%. Seat belts save lives every day, but they’re only effective if they’re used.

While Illinois currently has a 93% seat belt use compliance rate, unbelted occupants still account for more than half of those killed in motor vehicle crashes. The simple click of a seat belt could save thousands of lives each year.