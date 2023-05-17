1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Bolingbrook Police Department Joins Illinois ‘Click It or Ticket’ Campaign to Save Lives

May 17, 2023 4:15PM CDT
Bolingbrook police department/md

The Bolingbrook Police Department is stepping up enforcement for the Memorial Day “Click It or Ticket” campaign that will run May 19-30 and remind motorists to buckle up for safety. “Click It or Ticket” leverages education and enforcement to save lives.

 

Seat belts have proven to be lifesaving in the event of a crash. Unfortunately, many still don’t buckle up. Worse yet, not wearing a seat belt is a habit that can be passed on to younger generations who follow the example set by their elders.

 

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, a popular time for traveling to visit family and friends. Whether you are traveling down the block or across the country, make sure you buckle up every time. Wearing a seat belt can reduce the risk of fatal injury by 45%. Seat belts save lives every day, but they’re only effective if they’re used.

 

While Illinois currently has a 93% seat belt use compliance rate, unbelted occupants still account for more than half of those killed in motor vehicle crashes. The simple click of a seat belt could save thousands of lives each year.

 

