Bolingbrook Police Department Raise Over $4,600 In One Day For Special Olympics: Photo Gallery

The Bolingbrook Police Department partnered with Dunkin’ and Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics for the 20th Anniversary Cop on a Rooftop. On Friday, August 19th Bolingbrook Police Department employees helped staff the Dunkin’ location at 245 S. Bolingbrook Drive to raise funds for Special Olympics Athletes.

With overwhelming support from the Bolingbrook community, the Bolingbrook Police Department and Dunkin’ raised over $4,600 during the event. This brings the Bolingbrook Police Department’s 2022 total to more than $13,000 donated to the Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.

Police Departments in the area also took part including Joliet police department and Shorewood.