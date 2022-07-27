      Weather Alert

Bolingbrook Police Department Welcomes New Bloodhound Team

Jul 27, 2022 @ 5:30am

Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta and Chief Mike Rompa are proud to present the newest addition to the Bolingbrook Police Department’s K-9 Unit: Bloodhound Deputy Chief Scout. Scout is the department’s third K-9, and reported for duty Monday morning with new handler Officer Alexia Britton.

Officer Alexia Britton

The K-9 Unit is vital to the success of the Bolingbrook Police Department. The Department’s two senior K-9s are multi-purpose dogs who assist officers with evidence searches and offender apprehensions. Officer Britton and Scout will serve as our primary tracking team. Scout’s ability to follow a scent will be a treasured resource to our residents when a loved one goes missing, and an invaluable partner for our officers during search and recovery assignments.

Scout is a 3-month old female Bloodhound who will live and train with Officer Britton.  Officer Britton and Scout are assigned to the Community Outreach Team, and are excited to serve our community. Next time you are at an event and see Officer Britton and Scout, make sure you stop and say hello.

