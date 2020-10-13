Bolingbrook Police Department Will Take Back Your Prescription Drugs
The Bolingbrook Police Department will host a prescription drug take back on Saturday October 24th. You’re encouraged to bring in expired prescription drugs, over the counter drugs, unwanted or unused prescription drugs, vitamins, syrups and creams.
Unused drugs that are flushed down the toilet may contaminate our lakes, streams and groundwater causing harm to humans, wildlife and vegetation. Drop off at the Bolingbrook Police Department on Briarcliff Road.