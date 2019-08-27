Bolingbrook Police Identified Persons Of Interest In Shooting Death
Bolingbrook Police car/md
Bolingbrook Police have identified the victim of a shooting on Saturday night. The victim has been identified as Brandon L. Kines, 23 years of age, from the 300 block of Ottawa. Bolingbrook Police Lt. Anthony Columbus tells WJOL, “Investigators with the Bolingbrook Police Department are following up on multiple leads in the case. We have several persons of interest.”
It was at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 24th that Kines was found on Ottawa Street in Bolingbrook with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital, however he died from his injuries at 5:16 a.m.
Bolingbrook police report that this residence was the target of a shooting in October of 2018 when someone fired 4 shots into the home where no one was injured.
Witnesses say that they saw a person running from the scene of the current shooting shortly before police arrived. Authorities believe this is an isolated incident and are asking anyone with information to call Bolingbrook Crimestoppers at 630-378-4772.