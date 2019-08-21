Bolingbrook Police Investigate Fight During Off Hours At Promenade Mall

      Breaking News
Aug 21, 2019
Bolingbrook Police car/md

The Bolingbrook Police Department is conducting a thorough investigation into a fight in the Promenade parking lot after 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019. We believe this is an isolated incident between two men, stemming from a previous altercation a few weeks before at a different location. We also believe a handgun was fired in the air three times and have identified the participants.

Anyone with additional information may remain anonymous and call Bolingbrook Crimestoppers at (630) 378-4772, text BPD then the message to CRIMES (274637), or at bolingbrookcrimestoppers.org.

