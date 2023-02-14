Bolingbrook Police Locate Missing Elderly Man

Photo courtesy, Bolingbrook Police Department

On February 13th, Bolingbrook Police met with Richard Fritz, who was previously listed as an Endangered Missing Person. Mr. Fritz informed officers that he had moved out of the Heritage Woods Community and did not need any further assistance.

We would like to thank the Bolingbrook community for your assistance in searching for and ultimately locating Mr. Fritz.

***** ORIGINAL POSTING *****

On February 7th, 2023 at 3:57 pm, officers were dispatched to Heritage Woods of Bolingbrook Assisted Lifestyle Community at 550 Kildeer Drive for a report of a missing person. Upon arrival staff at the facility informed officers that Richard Fritz, 77 years of age, had not been seen at the facility since, February 6th, 2023.

Richard Fritz is described as a 5’10 inches tall, 127 pounds, and was last seen in a brown Carhart jacket and orange t-shirt. Richard does not have a cell phone and does not have a vehicle. The area was checked with negative results and an Endangered Missing Person Advisory Alert was sent out by Bolingbrook Police. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bolingbrook Police Department at 630-226-8660 or dial 911.