Bolingbrook Police: Man Accidentally Shoots Wife Then Kills Himself

July 17, 2023 5:17AM CDT
Bolingbrook Police: Man Accidentally Shoots Wife Then Kills Himself
File photo – Emergency Responder

The preliminary investigation has indicated Simeon S. Hendrickson, 61, of Bolingbrook, was working on one of his handguns in his residence, when it accidentally discharged and the round struck his wife, Laurie J. Hendrickson, 60, of Bolingbrook. Simeon Hendrickson then took his own life with the handgun and was pronounced dead at the scene. Laurie Hendrickson was transported to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

 

**** ORIGINAL POST ****

 

On July 15, 2023 at approximately 5:45 pm, Bolingbrook Police responded to a residence on the 700 block of Dalton Lane for a report of a man who accidentally shot himself while cleaning his gun.

 

While en route, additional information indicated two shots had possibly been fired and a second person may have been shot. Upon arrival, officers located two persons with gunshot wounds. A 61-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene. A 60-year-old female was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

 

Identification of the deceased is being withheld at this time pending notification of family.

 

The investigation is in the early stages. This incident is not a random act and there is no danger to the public.

Bolingbrook Police Department press release

