Bolingbrook Police Officer Involved Shooting

On July 22nd, 2022, at 3:22 pm, officers were dispatched to 500 block of Spruce Road for the report of a male subject who had stabbed and killed a dog. While enroute officers were notified that the offender had also stabbed a male victim. This is preliminary information only.
Upon arrival officers engaged with the offender, shooting the subject. The offender and stabbing victim were transported to area hospitals. The offender succumbed to his injuries and is deceased. The stabbing victim is in stable condition.
This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public. The incident is currently under investigation by the Will Grundy Major Crimes Task Force.