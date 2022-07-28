Bolingbrook Police Report of Shots Fired

On July 26th, 2022, at approximately 11:02 pm, Bolingbrook Police Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Seneca Court reference shots fired. The involved parties fled the scene prior to police arrival.
Upon arrival officers located two unoccupied vehicles, parked in separate driveways, which were struck by gunfire and one home which was struck. While investigating the incident, officers were able to locate another victim not on scene. These victims did not notify police of the incident.
The victims stated they drove to a friend’s house in the 200 block of Seneca to collect money. While on scene they saw two subjects further down the street. These unknown subjects began shooting, striking their car. The victims then fled the scene. There are no reports of injuries.
The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at 630-226-8620 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772. A tip may also be submitted at bolingrookcrimestoppers.org or by using the mobile P3 Tips app. All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, a cash reward may be issued.
If anyone has any other felony crime or safety related information or the location of an offender with a felony warrant, contact Crime Stoppers.