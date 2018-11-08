Bolingbrook Shooting: One Dead Another With Life Threatening Injury

One man is dead and a woman has been transported to the hospital with a life threatening injury. Bolingbrook police are the scene of a shooting that occurred in one of the town homes in Winston Village.

Bolingbrook Lt. Anthony Columbus reports that at “7:49 am officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Douglass Way for a domestic disturbance and a subject armed with a handgun. A man pushed a female to the ground and a gunshot was heard. Upon arrival officers observed one subject down in the yard. A second subject, also in the yard, armed with a handgun fired one round to himself, a self-inflicted injury. Officers are currently on scene and the scene is secure.” The male subject died from the self-inflicted gunshot wound.