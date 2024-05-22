Bolingbrook Police Responds to Stabbing, Victim Dies At The Hospital

A 23-year-old Bolingbrook man who was stabbed in the 100 block of South Bolingbrook Drive has been pronounced deceased at a local hospital. The victim’s name is being withheld pending family notification.

On May 21st at approximately 7:25 p.m. the Bolingbrook Police Department responded to the 100 block of South Bolingbrook Drive near Briarcliff Road for a report of a person who had been stabbed. Upon arrival, officers located a 23-year-old Bolingbrook man with multiple stab wounds to his body. Officers immediately rendered emergency medical aid and were quickly relieved by paramedics from the Bolingbrook Fire Department. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

A 22-year-old Bolingbrook man was quickly taken into custody at the scene. The two males are known to each other and believed to be the only individuals involved in this incident. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at 630-226-8620 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772. A tip may also be submitted at bolingbrookcrimestoppers. org or by using the mobile P3 Tips app. All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, a cash reward may be issued.

If anyone has any other felony crime or safety related information or the location of an offender with a felony warrant, contact Crime Stoppers. This is an active investigation, and our detectives are consulting with the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office.