Bolingbrook Police Team Up for Special Olympics Plane Pull

The Special Olympics Plane Pull features the ultimate tug-of-war competition! Teams raise funds for the opportunity to test their strength by pulling an aircraft 12 feet as fast as possible. Teams met on April 30th, 2022, at Lewis University. This year the Bolingbrook Police Department team was led by Team Captain, Chief Mike Rompa. The team was supported by Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta, Trustee Michael Carpanzano, friends and family. The Bolingbrook Police raised over $2200 for Special Olympics and completed the plane pull in 4.986 seconds.
Special Olympics is a global organization that unleashes the human spirit through the transformative power and joy of sport, every day around the world. Special Olympics Illinois is a not-for-profit organization offering year-round training and competition in 18 sports for more than 23,100 athletes with intellectual disabilities and 13,000 Young Athletes ages 2-7 with and without intellectual disabilities. Special Olympics transforms the lives of people with intellectual disabilities, allowing them to realize their full potential in sports and in life. Special Olympics programs enhance physical fitness, motor skills, self-confidence, social skills and encourage family and community support.