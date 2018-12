While the nation mourns the passing of former President George H.W. Bush, the village of Bolingbrook is remembering an important visit by then Vice President George Bush to campaign to become the 41st president.

On a snowy March in 1988, Bush was campaigning during primary season. The Vice President was on stage with Governor Jim Thompson and Bolingbrook Mayor Roger Claar and other lawmakers.

Video below is courtesy of the Village of Bolingbrook.