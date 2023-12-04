Bolingbrook Site Of New McDonald’s Spinoff Restaurant

A new McDonald’s spinoff restaurant is coming to Bolingbrook and will rival Starbuck’s. Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta tells WJOL that Bolingbrook will be the site of the first location in the nation to be home to CosMc.

The new concept restaurant called CosMc’s will take the place of the Boston Market at 285 N. Weber Road right beside the McDonald’s restaurant. The location at Weber and Boughton Road will feature fruity drinks and iced drinks plus breakfast items.

There will be four drive-thru lanes and could open before the end of the year. A press release is expected on December 5th.

The new colors of the building are purple and yellow and CosMc’s is based on an alien character from ads in the late 1980’s and early 1990’s.