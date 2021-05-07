      Breaking News
Bolingbrook Teen Dies After Testing Positive For COVID-19

May 7, 2021 @ 9:49am
A family is in mourning after a 15-year-old Bolingbrook girl died just two days after testing positive for COVID-19. The mother of Dykota Morgan says she complained of a headache before testing positive for the virus on Sunday. By Monday, she was in Central DuPage Hospital, where her condition deteriorated. She died the following morning. Her family says they are unaware of any underlying health conditions Dykota may have had.

