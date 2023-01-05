Bolingbrook To Get A New E-Bike Store And Name Change For Car Wash

Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta reports on her Facebook page that Bolingbrook will be getting an E-Bike store. While the opening date isn’t clear the Mayor says she wanted to let residents know of the development. E-Bikes has applied for a Certificate of Occupancy at 492 W. Boughton Road, Suite B. This is near Schmidt Road.

Meanwhile, a popular car wash in Bolingbrook has new ownership.

ZIPS Car Wash applied for a Certificate of Occupancy at two different locations: 600 E. Boughton Road & 246 S. Weber Road. Former Jet Brite Car Wash has new ownership. ZIPS Car Wash announced its acquisition of Jet Brite Car Wash last October. Jet Brite has 11 stores in the Chicago area. ZIPS Car Wash is headquartered in Plano, Texas with 250 location across 24 states.