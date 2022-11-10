Bolingbrook Veteran’s Day Ceremony

American Flag/md

Bolingbrook will be holding their annual Veteran’s Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. on November 11th outside Village Hall at 375 Briarcliff Road, Bolingbrook.

The ceremony will not be broadcasted live, however, it will be recorded for rebroadcast on Bolingbrook Community Television.

Bolingbrook Town Center will be closed Friday, November 11, 2022 in observance of Veterans Day. There will be no delays in garbage pick-up this week due to the holiday. If you have a situation that needs immediate attention but is not an emergency, contact our police non-emergency line (24 hours) at (630) 226-8660.