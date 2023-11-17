Bolingbrook Village Offices Closed For Thanksgiving

Bolingbrook Village offices will be closed on Thursday, November 23rd & Friday, November 24th in observance of Thanksgiving.

Offices will reopen Monday, November 27th.

Please Note: There will be NO refuse pickup on Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 23rd. Collection will be one day later than your usual collection for the remainder of week.

If you have a situation that needs immediate attention but is not an emergency, contact our police non-emergency line (24 hours) at (630) 226-8660.