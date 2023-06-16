1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Bolingbrook Woman Drives Regardless Of Having Suspended License, Charged With DUI

June 16, 2023 6:16AM CDT
Khadijah Coley – Joliet Police Department mug shot

A 33-year-old Bolingbrook woman was driving with a suspended license and was caught in Joliet. On June 14th at 3:14 a.m., Joliet police officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1600 block of Glenwood Avenue for an equipment violation. Khadijah Coley was identified as the driver.

While speaking with Officers, Coley exhibited signs of possible impairment by alcohol or drugs. Officers observed open alcohol containers in her vehicle. Coley performed field sobriety tests and was placed into custody without incident. Upon a search of Coley’s vehicle, Officers recovered suspected ecstasy and cannabis. Her car was towed and she was arrested for
aggravated DUI, DUI-Drug for a combination of Drugs and Alcohol.

Coley also received traffic citations for No Bumper, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol by Driver, Improper Turn Signal, and Operation of an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

