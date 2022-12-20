Bomb Cyclone Forecast Has Airlines Issuing Travel Waivers

Illinois is bracing for a winter storm this week. The National Weather Service says blizzard conditions are possible beginning Thursday morning for portions of central and west central Illinois, with over three inches of snow possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 miles per hour. A winter storm watch is in effect from Thursday morning until Saturday morning. Travel could be very difficult, as areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Airlines are issuing travel waivers ahead of a winter storm forecasters say could make a mess of holiday travel this week. The storm has the potential to turn into a bomb cyclone, bringing blizzard conditions, extreme cold, and dangerous wind chills to the Great Lakes region. United Airlines, with headquarters and a major hub in Chicago, is offering inclement weather waivers to travelers in the Midwest, Texas, and the East Coast. American Airlines, Delta, Southwest, Jet Blue and Alaska Airlines are also offering waivers for a number of flight paths and dates.