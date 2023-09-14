Bomb Threat at Foutaindale Library Declared Unfounded

On Thursday September 14th, at 1:52 pm officers responded to the Fountaindale Public Library, located at 300 W. Briarcliff Rd., for a report of a bomb threat. Fountaindale staff reported receiving a message through an online chat service which stated, “There is a bomb.”

The library was evacuated, and nearby schools were placed on a soft lock down where the buildings were secured but classes remained in session.

The investigation into the threatening message found no substantiated threat. This incident mirrors incidents that have disrupted library services throughout the Chicagoland area this week. At 2:40 pm the schools were taken out of their soft lockdown status, and the library was preparing to reopen.

This incident remains under investigation and the Bolingbrook Police Department will be working in conjunction with agencies throughout the state to identify all involved parties.