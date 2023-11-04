Bone up on wild turkey facts with the Forest Preserve District

Learn more about wild turkeys and how they differ from farm-raised turkeys just in time for your Thanksgiving feast by attending a Let’s Talk Turkey program on Nov. 5 at Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook. (Photo courtesy of Paul Dacko)

Talk turkey or hike to see fall colors, owls and raptors in November with the Forest Preserve District of Will County. Program registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org. Here is the lineup:

Let’s Talk Turkey: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, Hidden Oaks Nature Center, Bolingbrook. Learn the natural history and fun facts about wild turkeys just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. Free, ages 8 or older. Register by Nov. 2.

Sensory Sundays: 11 a.m.-noon, Sundays, Nov. 5 and Dec. 3, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. Guests with sensory-processing needs, social anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder and those that would benefit from a small-group experience are invited to experience the exhibits and trails on their own terms. Free, all ages.

Fall Photo Nature Hike: 4-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, Hickory Creek Preserve – LaPorte Road Access, Mokena. Join a naturalist to hike one of the most picturesque preserves and take photos using your camera or smartphone. Free, ages 16 or older. Register by Nov. 4.

Owl Prowl for Families: 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, Hickory Creek Preserve – LaPorte Road Access, Mokena. Search for elusive owls and discover how many species reside in Will County. Afterward, warm up by a fire and enjoy roasting marshmallows. Free, all ages. Register by Nov. 8.

Raptor Hike: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, Prairie Bluff Preserve, Crest Hill. Hike the preserve with a naturalist in search of different raptors that call it home. Free, all ages. Register by Nov. 9.

Owl Hike for Adults: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, Hickory Creek Preserve – LaPorte Road Access. Enjoy an after-dark hike in the preserve searching for owls with a naturalist. Enjoy a fire and roasted marshmallows after the hike. Free, ages 16 or older, register by Nov. 9.