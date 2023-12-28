1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Book Banning Banned In Illinois in 2024

December 28, 2023 6:22AM CST
(AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Illinois is set to become the first state in the nation to outlaw book bans. Governor Pritzker signed legislation earlier this year that allows the Illinois secretary of state’s office to deny grant funding to public and school libraries that ban books for “partisan or doctrinal” reasons.

The law is in response to a nationwide trend of demanding that books be removed from library shelves, including those with stories by and about People of Color and the LGBTQ community. The new law takes effect January 1st.

