      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Book Your Vaccine Appointment Here

Apr 16, 2021 @ 6:00am
Joliet West Field House vaccine clinic/ss

Over 35-hundred new COVID-19 cases are being reported in Illinois. Health officials announced the new cases yesterday, along with 40 additional deaths. Officials say over two-thousand people in the state are hospitalized for COVID-19-related illnesses, with 190 on ventilators. Nearly one-point-three-million Illinoisans have tested positive for the virus and more than 21-thousand have died since the pandemic began.

In Will County, there are COVID-19 vaccine appointments available today and next week. Book now by clicking here. A reminder there are voucher codes which are listed on the site, for Wilmington location you need to type in WILMINGTON and for Monee, type in MONEE etc.

Popular Posts
Update: Teen With Autism Found Unresponsive In Romeoville Preserve Cause of Death Reported
Body Discovered in Theodore Marsh
Manhunt In Kearney Glen Subdivision Began With Man Pointing Gun At Woman
Oldest Son Of Drew Peterson Faces Drug Charges In Dupage Co.
Will County Vaccine Appointments Available For Those 16 and Older Today