Booster Shots Recommended for Anyone 18 and Over

Will County Vaccination Clinic offering COVID-19 booster and pediatric vaccinations
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is following the Food and Drug Administration’s decision to open COVID-19 booster vaccinations to all and recommending anyone 18 years and older get a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose six months after receiving their second Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, or two months after receiving the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“For continued, ongoing protection, we are urging everyone who is eligible to get a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine to get one,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Scientific and medical experts have reviewed the data and found booster doses are beneficial. While we need more people who are completely unvaccinated to get their first doses, we cannot risk losing some of the protection the vaccines have already provided due to waning immunity.”
To support the CDC recommendation, the Will County Health Department’s Vaccination Clinic will continue to offer booster vaccinations at its Bolingbrook (Pfizer only) and Joliet (Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson) locations to anyone who is eligible to for a booster dose.
Director of Mass Vaccinations Cindy Jackson encourages all residents to schedule a booster vaccination before gathering for the holidays.
“The CDC has approved mix and matching for booster vaccinations” Jackson said. “Anyone 18 and older who has received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine should get the booster vaccine for additional protection.”
Early data show that the vaccines’ effectiveness against COVID-19 infections is decreasing over time and with the greater infectiousness of the Delta variant. Getting a booster shot is common. This happens every year with seasonal flu vaccine.
Health Department Executive Director Sue Olenek reminds residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine and continue to practice safe mitigations to prevent a post-holiday spike in new infections.
“Not only is vaccination effective, but we must not forget about washing our hands and avoiding highly touched surfaces like doorknobs, handles, buttons, etc.,” said Olenek. “Germs spread easily on our hands, and then we transfer the germs to others, or touch our eyes, or mouth. I urge anyone who is not vaccinated to get the vaccine. It is safe and it is easy to find a vaccine. This is the best way to ensure our family’s safety during the holiday season.”
Visit the website at https://willcountyhealth.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine-third-dose-booster/ to schedule a booster shot or for information about scheduling a vaccine.