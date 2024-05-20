Boshears To Be Held Behind Bars Before Next Trial

Jeremy Boshears, the Coal City man whose murder conviction was thrown out earlier this year, will remain behind bars following a court hearing earlier today. Boshears is accused of killing Kaitlyn Kearns, whom he dated for seven years, in November 2017. In Monday’s hearing, it was determined by the judge that there is a dangerous standard and willful flight standard that have been met to keep Boshears behind bars, according to the SAFE-T act.

His Pretrial court date is set for Friday, June 21st.