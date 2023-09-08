Both VVSD High Schools Named to US News Best High Schools List

Bolingbrook HS & Romeoville HS Both Rank in the Top 16%

Among all Illinois Public High Schools

Both Valley View School District 365U high schools, Bolingbrook HS and Romeoville HS, are among the high schools across the United States identified on the 2023-24 U.S. News & World Report Annual Rankings of America’s Best High Schools. Bolingbrook HS is ranked 98th in the state of Illinois and Romeoville HS is ranked 110th. Those rankings place both schools among the top 16% of the 660 high schools in Illinois.

A closer look at the state rankings shows Bolingbrook HS ranks 5th among high schools located in Will County, 2nd among Will County high schools that are part of unit (K-12) districts.

“Bolingbrook High School is excited to be named one of the Top 100 High Schools in Illinois,” said Bolingbrook HS Principal Dr. Jason Pascavage This recognition by US News is a reflection of the growth of our students, the effort of our staff and the support of the VVSD community. It is also an acknowledgement for all our VVSD schools that are successfully preparing students for their high school experience.” Romeoville HS is ranked 8th in Will County, 5th among Will County high schools in unit districts. “The recognition for Romeoville High School by US News is just another indication that the hard work of our students, staff, District, and community is moving us forward in a positive direction,” said Romeoville HS Principal Derek Kinder. “Our entire District is focused on providing the best educational experience for Every Learner, Every Day. This focus ensures the positive outcomes that we are seeing, and also sets us up for continuous success in the future.”

Bolingbrook HS’s ranking improved by 25 places from their 2022-23 ranking and Romeoville HS’s ranking changed up eight places from their 2022-23 ranking as both schools remained in the Top 125 Illinois High Schools for the third year in a row.

U.S. News assessed high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia on the following six factors:

• College readiness, based on the proportion of 12th grade students who took and earned a qualifying

score on at least one Advanced Placement or International Baccalaureate exam (30% of ranking).

• State assessment proficiency, based on aggregated scores on state assessments that students may

be required to pass for graduation (20%).

• State assessment performance, based on whether performance on state assessments exceeded

expectations given the school’s proportion of underserved students (20%).

• Underserved student performance, based on how Black, Hispanic and low-income students

performed on state assessments compared with those who are not underserved in the state (10%).

• College curriculum breadth, based on proportions of 12th grade students who took and earned a

qualifying score on AP and/or IB exams in multiple content areas (10%).

• Graduation rate, based on the proportion of students who entered ninth grade in 2016-2017 and

graduated four years later (10%).