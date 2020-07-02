Bothers Currently Facing No Charges in Confrontation with Joliet Mayor
The two brothers involved in an altercation with Joliet mayor Bob O’Dekirk on the night of May 31st were in Will County Court on Thursday afternoon. Victor Williams and Jamal Smith were notified by the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office that they are being released from the conditions of their bond and that no current charges are going to be filed that this time. The matter is still under investigation by both the state attorney and the Illinois State police. The attorneys for the two brothers believe that this is the first step to having the investigation into the incident closed with no charges filed against either Williams or Smith.
It was also made known that a civil lawsuit is currently in the process of being filed. It was confirmed by both attorneys that mayor Bob ODekirk will be listed as one of the defendants. A video from May 31st went public showing the Mayor in a physical confrontation with two individuals during the civil unrest in Joliet that evening. The Mayor told WJOL that he was attacked and defended himself during the incident. Attorneys for the two brothers state that it was the mayor who was in fact the aggressor in the incident. They said that they have video evidence and eyewitness statements to present to the state police to corroborate their clients version of events.
It is believed that the states attorneys office will wait for the conclusion of the Illinois State police investigation before making a final determination on charges.