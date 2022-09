(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The eight-year-old boy left paralyzed following the Highland Park mass shooting on July 4th is back home. Cooper Roberts was first hospitalized at Comer Children’s Hospital after being shot. He then moved to the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, where he has been rehabilitating after a series of surgeries. A GoFundMe page has raised more than two-million-dollars for the Roberts family.