Bond set at $2.5 Million for man charged with Domestic Battery

UPDATE: The Joliet Police Department has told WJOL that the 23-year-old female victim in the case was pronounced deceased for her injuries at a local hospital.

Bond is set at 2.5 million dollars for the boyfriend of a Joliet woman who was driven to the hospital unconscious by a family member. Thirty-year-old Demetrius Glover of Joliet was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Aggravated Domestic Battery (2 Counts) and Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding.

On Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 12:23 PM, Officers responded to Silver Cross Hospital after it was learned that an unconscious 23-year-old female with serious head trauma had been transported to the hospital by family. It was learned that family members had located the victim at her residence in the 1200 block of Kelly Avenue and transported her to Silver Cross Hospital.

Officers and Detective secured a crime scene at the Kelly Avenue residence and initiated an investigation into the incident. During their investigation, Detectives identified Glover as a suspect in this case. It is believed that Glover is the boyfriend of the female victim and had battered the victim during a domestic related incident.

On June 4, 2023, at 4:17 PM, Officers observed Glover driving a Nissan Sentra northbound on Scott Street from approaching Liberty Street. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the 600 block of Scott Street. Glover briefly stopped, but then fled from Officers and a pursuit ensued. Glover fled westbound across the Ruby Street bridge towards North Broadway Street. While fleeing from Officers, Glover struck an unoccupied parked vehicle in the 200 block of Granite Street. Glover then fled from the vehicle and ran towards the Des Plaines River. Officers located Glover in the river, and he was retrieved from the river with the assistance of the Joliet Fire Department, and he was placed into custody and transported to the Joliet Police Department.

On June 5, 2023, the Will County State’s Attorney Office reviewed the case and approved charges of 2 Counts of Aggravated Domestic Battery and Fleeing and Eluding a Peace Officer. A Will County Judge set a bond of $2.5 million for the Aggravated Domestic Battery and $50,000 for Fleeing and Eluding a Peace Officer. Glover was processed and transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility in the evening hours of June 5, 2023.