Boys & Girls Club of Joliet Receives $10,000 Grant from Comcast to Support Digital Skills Training

New training at the club’s WiFi-connected “Lift Zone” will help kids build the skills they need to succeed in school, prepare for the workforce Comcast announced this week that it has awarded the Boys & Girls Club of Joliet a $10,000 grant to support digital skills training at the organization’s Lift Zone, which Comcast opened onsite in 2021. Lift Zones are WiFi-connected spaces that allow students to get online to do schoolwork and adults to build their digital skills, search for jobs, and access an array of social services.

“Providing resources and support to our communities is at the forefront of what we do,” said Chantal Gamboa, Boys & Girls Club of Joliet Executive Director. “We appreciate Comcast’s continued commitment to our club. This grant will help our members develop the skills needed to thrive in our digital world.”

The Boys & Girls Club of Joliet Lift Zone is one of more than 1,250 Lift Zones nationwide, including more than 90 in this region alone. Lift Zones also complement Comcast’s Internet Essentials program, a low-cost Internet adoption program for income-constrained households, which has helped more than 10 million people across the country – 1.9 million people in Illinois – connect to the Internet at home since it launched in 2011.

“For more than a decade, we’ve worked with hundreds of community partners across Illinois to help bridge the digital divide,” said Carl Jones, Jr., Comcast’s Regional Vice President of Government and External Affairs. “Together, we’ve made considerable progress, but there is more work to do. I’m proud that Comcast continues to make investments and provide solutions to further our commitment to the communities we serve and to this critical issue.”