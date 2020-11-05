Brady Stepping Away From Illinois Senate Leadership Role
State Senator Bill Brady is stepping away from his leadership role. Brady sent a memo to the Senate Republican Caucus yesterday saying it was time to elect a new leader. The Bloomington Republican says he is proud of the work the caucus has done, but that he would not be seeking another elected office inside the Senate. Brady wants a caucus to be held the week of November 17th to start the process of choosing a new leader.